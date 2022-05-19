WARSAW — The town of Warsaw was electric with excitement Monday night as the first class of Citizen Academy was recognized at the Town Hall Meeting.
“Citizen Academy is an interactive class with the community where we talk with citizens about the constitutional guidelines that police departments have to follow,” Warsaw Police Chief Patrick Giddeons explained. “We talked about laws and what are the legal precedents for what we can and cannot do. We talked about jurisdiction, policy, and investigations. They got to see behind the scenes on some of the more pressing issues we deal with around here such as gangs. We also got to demonstrate equipment, practices, procedures, and scenario-based decision making. They got to participate in some areas and we all had a good time. This was definitely an endeavor worth taking and worth doing again. We absolutely will be doing Citizen Academy again.”
Members of the first class were called forward to be recognized with certificates and special coins. Local businessman and service member Daniel Orr, was presented with a special certificate for volunteering to direct taser exposure. Playful chiding ensued for how well Orr was able to handle the electrifying experience.
Mayor A.J. Connors acknowledged that May 11-17 is National Police Week: a time set aside to honor those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
“This time was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962,” Mayor Connors informed, “and it is honored with live, in-person events around the country and locally.”
A candlelight vigil was held in Warsaw on Friday, May 13 to honor fallen officers in the surrounding area.
Mayor Connors wanted to thank the police for their service to Warsaw. He listed them by name from Chief Patrick Giddeons to K-9 Mya. “We are greatly appreciative to these officers who get up every day and night to patrol the streets of Warsaw,” Mayor Connors said. “We are grateful that they are willing to risk their all to protect the citizens of Warsaw and not just here in Warsaw but also willing to roll to the county with aid when they are called to help. Whenever other towns are in distress, they are willing to help as well. We are grateful for what they are willing to do. I’ve seen them work diligently, and their training is outstanding. It is a steady flow of training, so that they can be the best that we have in Duplin County.”
With this statement, the community crowd and board members applauded in loud agreement.
The Warsaw Police Department stays busy. According to meeting minutes from late April, they answered over 8,000 calls between April and July.
“This requires the chief, captain, and our investigators to put down their work to help answer phone calls,” Chief Giddeons said. “We are short-staffed and the guys we have could leave today and go to eight other close departments for more money.”
Members of the community came forward to express concern about negative activity on E. Hill Street. The activity included reckless and speedy driving as well as some drug and gang activity.
“I am a firm believer that evil prospers when good people do nothing,” resident Teri Brinegar said. “I am here to make you aware of what is happening and offer my help to assist with writing grants or anything else I may be able to do. As I taught my kids, there aren’t enough sorries to cover when people are hurt by others who are thoughtless.”
Local business owners, Daniel and Susie Orr, seconded Brinegar’s concerns and asked for ways to help the police.
“Is there a way to raise payroll and increase more employees for the police department?” Orr asked. “We have approximately 3,000 people here and an increase in drug abuse and gang activity,” Orr continued. “It is hard to get that curtailed without enough staff. We are excited to see our business and other businesses growing in this area. We are happy that we are here in this town. People here are super friendly; Southern hospitality is exactly what I was taught when I was growing up in Ohio. It’s very different here than it is in northern states. We are just happy to be here.”
Chief Giddeons acknowledged the problems in the area. “It is akin to building a great wall with small rocks,” he said. “We are going to chip away at this problem, but it’s going to take time because we don’t have the ability to have an alternating front in front of every business and home all day, every day. What we can do is saturate this area periodically. Good information coming from citizens helps us narrow and focus our enforcement efforts. I really thank these citizens for bringing us good information because that helps our guys look for the right problem at the right time.”
In other business, the town board acknowledged prior meeting minutes including news of expanded services at DreamWorks gym and discussions of other festivals and events to increase revenue for the town. The board approved moving money from Truist Bank (formerly BB&T) to Southern Bank because Truist no longer exists in Warsaw.
They also acknowledged that the applications for American Rescue Plan Act monies have been turned in and will have a quick turn around as soon as July. In prior minutes, it was discussed that the monies would be used as revenue replacement dollars to fund stormwater projects, paving, and recreation expansion and repairs.
While the town is still working out the details of the next fiscal budget, a public hearing concerning the 2022-2023 budget will be held at the Town Hall on May 23 at 6 p.m. The last budget workshop will be June 11, and the board hopes to adopt the final budget in the June Town Hall Meeting.
Also in June, the town will host an all day yard sale at the gym. “Everybody is welcome to bring their stuff to set up and sell,” Commissioner Russell Eason said. “We just ask that they make a $5 donation to the recreation center. Anything you want to sell is welcome, but if it is something that needs permitted (like a food truck) that needs to be done through Kenansville prior to the event.”