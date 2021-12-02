WARSAW — The Warsaw Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesses to dress their business in holiday decor and participate in the town’s upcoming celebrations.
The first one kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., where Duplin residents will have a chance to enjoy a Christmas Tree Lighting event with Santa arriving in a firetruck at the Warsaw Wellness Center on 210 W. Hill Street. Scouts will be providing hot cocoa and cookies. A kids’ zone will feature fun holiday crafts for the children.
The second event planned is Christmas Town and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Warsaw Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Warsaw, and the Warsaw Merchants have all teamed up with local organizations and churches to dress up Front Street in full Christmas splendor while offering extended hours of operation.
“We invite you to be a part of our event,” said Carolyn Quinn, Warsaw Chamber of Commerce.
“Donations to help cover the cost for the Scouts’ cookies and cocoa, Santa Claus, craft kits for the kids, and to provide relief stations will be greatly appreciated,” she added.
In addition to the traditional holiday festivities, the event will have a variety of vendors, from food trucks to trolley rides to help visitors enjoy the town’s holiday charm up close and personal.
“We are looking forward to an assortment of shopping opportunities on Front Street,” said Quinn. “...Local home-based businesses and trolley rides will be available for the young and the young at heart.”
Also, Quinn says the town will usher in a gingerbread house and a stocking decorating contest followed by a holiday movie on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Warsaw Parks and Recreation on 309 Memorial Drive from 3 to 5 p.m.