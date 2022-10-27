WARSAW — The October town hall in Warsaw opened with prayer and the pledge of allegiance. Mayor A.J. Connors noted changes in the agenda because the persons involved were not present. The board approved the agenda, past minutes, and the Duplin County tax release.
Public Works Director Craig Armstrong and Mayor A.J. Connors then gave a plaque and Certificate of Appreciation to Elvis Jones for years of service.
“The Town of Warsaw and its citizens will forever be grateful for your service to the Public Works Department. We say thank you and wish you warm regards upon your well deserved retirement,” Mayor Connors said.
The meeting opened for public comments, and Dr. Wesley Boykin shared concerns about public safety and access to meeting agenda documents.
“There is a sign saying that the Police Department is closed, and people are not able to get in. There is a number to call, but if there is an emergency such as domestic violence, I don’t think calling a number will suffice. Where will they go?
“We have the opportunity to speak for three minutes on items not related to the agenda. Several times I have expressed concern about not being able to get the agenda packet prior to a meeting… We only get the agenda here, but the law requires assets that hit your hand to become a public document unless it is exempted by law such as employee information. If we can’t speak on an item that is on the agenda, and then it gets voted on, and then we don’t get the minutes, there’s no opportunity for public input.
“I’ve heard you talk several times about the public not showing up for meetings…but why come if we are not being given the information to make comments on? We can do better. It’s the law,” Boykin added.
Stratton Stokes, candidate for Duplin County Sheriff, then spoke concerning his campaign. “I am running for Sheriff of Duplin County, I just want to give this community the cliff notes version. I graduated from Campbell University for my undergraduate and also Law School. I have 20 years of law enforcement experience starting at the Duplin County Jail and in the Patrol Division. After that, I went to the State Bureau of Investigation and worked major homicides, crime scenes, narcotics, and public corruption cases. Currently, I am practicing law, and I am also a reserve deputy at the Sheriff’s Office. I feel like I have the right training, experience, and background to do a good job for the county. As many of you know, the county Sheriff’s Office budget is about $10 million a year, and the county is in the process of trying to build a jail. That is about a $25 million project. I do have the background to run a small business as well as a law enforcement background to lead our Sheriff’s Office. I know it is very important for our local cities to work together with the county. Warsaw is not just Warsaw; it’s part of Duplin County. If we can collaborate together and try to have a plan to make our citizens safer, we need to do that. I’m open to working with any of the towns and police departments in the county because, at the end of the day, it’s all about public safety that we have.”
Eona Rivers, the 2022 Miss Veterans Day Queen, was introduced. “I would like to thank you for all your support, and I am glad to be your representative,” Rivers told the board.
Laverne Pageant shared concern about eligible employees who received workers’ compensation through the American Cares Act. Some retired persons were left out of the funding and seemed to be eligible to receive it.
Marcy Parks shared concerns about the length of terms of service to ABC Board members. “I would think that our board members have a limited time to serve, but I cannot find that information anywhere… I would like to see documentation that shows every board that we have in the town of Warsaw, their appointed time to serve, and when their service expires,” Parks said.
Joel Smith, Chairman of the ABC Board, shared concerning the ABC Board regulations. “I was appointed to the ABC Board by this commission 15 years ago. I’ve been reappointed five times. Each time a member is appointed, they are appointed for a three year term. They have to go through ethics training and a lot of rules.
“When I was appointed, the ABC Store was losing $5-7,000 a year, and they are not allowed to operate that way. The first thing we had to do was figure out how to make a profit, and we did.”
The current ABC Store has maxed out what it is capable of doing at its location, so the ABC Board hopes to purchase property and open a store along the Interstate.
“The revenue this store will produce will greatly benefit the town. When the debt is paid and all of the profits are cleared, the town will get 55% of the profit, and the county will get 45%.”
The KFC building became available at the Interstate and gave the ideal option for buyers to be able to pull through with recreational vehicles on their way to other destinations.
“There are laws that you cannot break a seal on a bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and there’s no other place in North Carolina between Raleigh and Wilmington where a pickup truck pulling a 40-foot camper can stop, do his shopping at an ABC Store, get back in his vehicle, and never back his vehicle up. That store is perfect for what we are trying to do,” Smith said.
Mayor Connors reported that the town’s ABC Store is already generating over $1,186,968 revenue. “The state’s prediction is that revenue will increase four-fold with the new property,” Smith said. “The state regulates how we are supposed to use most of the money. 5% goes to the local police department, 7% to alcohol education, and anything left is split 45% to county and 55% to the town.
This year, they are sending the alcohol education money to the police department to develop an alcohol education program for James Kenan High School. In 1964, the state took over alcohol sales and made it where the state owns the stores. Duplin County is a dry county, so there is not a county store, but there are stores in Kenansville, Warsaw, Wallace, and Beulaville. This board has the authority to appoint people to the ABC board (and show support for the purchase of property), but everything else is regulated by the state.”
The board voted in favor of supporting the ABC’s letter to purchase the KFC property and open an interstate store.
Town Manager Scotty Summerlin discussed the listing of seven surplus properties and the four bids that were given–not all properties received a bid. “The property along Works Farm Road–formerly known as the unofficial landfill–had a bid of $2,000. The property along West Bay and Julia, the high bid was $20,000. The former Taylor’s field on George Street had a high bid of $45,000. A parcel off E. Best toward the treatment plant had a high bid of $3,500. Those are your high bids for a total of $70,500. At a previous meeting, it was decided that the winning bidders would provide 5% as their initial deposit, and we would utilize the proceeds to pay attorney fees.”
The board voted to approve the sale of the properties to the highest bidders. Summerlin said that he would like to see the proceeds from the sale be used toward completing zoning ordinance changes.
Lastly, the board discussed establishing a policy for remote participation of commissioners during board meetings. Mayor Connors stated that “in the past, when COVID took over and we were separated, there were zoom meetings.”
Commissioner Ebony Wills-Wells stated that she thought Warsaw was going to “mirror the county policy because what you are saying does not coincide with what the county policy states.” The board discussed the need for clarity on what issues should be able to qualify for remote participation as well as concerns for tech problems, voting, and accountability for commissioners.
Commissioner Wills-Wells argued that remote access shouldn’t be an issue.
“We are living in the 21st century... I don’t think it is hard for us to facilitate these meetings with (a camera) sitting on a tripod… so that our citizens or constituents who are not here can Zoom into those meetings.”
Summerlin said the issue surrounds the integrity of the quorum for voting matters, and Commissioner Wills-Wells argued that important matters could be tabled until the next meeting when all persons were present in-person.
“We need to determine why we would need remote access. I don’t think you need to abuse it,” Commissioner Jack Hawes said. “We need to be able to make sure you are clear-minded when you are remote… Technology is going to change and evolve; we need to evolve with it, but we don’t need to use it on a regular basis… the constituents should be able to face you face-to-face and ask you questions–not over a monitor. You’ve got to set your time and date; if they want to be there, they will be there. We can take pointers from the county, but we need to make our own policy.”
The board voted to table the policy to a later time to allow for proper analysis and research.
Warsaw Police Chief Patrick Giddeons shared his desire to purchase a portable speed limit sign to move around town and help assess speed monitoring needs.
“We already have a mobile trailer speed sign, this would be an additional solution. This particular sign allows us to attach it to any speed limit sign in town.”
The new equipment would do everything the trailer sign can do but with the ability to fit into narrower locations. It will also collect data to help the department access personnel needs to address traffic concerns.
“Rather than having officers tied up in a neighborhood all day, we can put that sign there, come back the next day, and read the data off that sign. It will let us know things like the time of day when the most speeders are present, so we can more precisely put officers there with a radar,” Giddeons said. The board voted to amend the budget in order to purchase the sign in the amount of $4,455.
The board discussed the need to create a turning lane on West College Street at Pine Street. “There are times when you can get stuck there for two-three cycles of lights. We contacted DOT and asked them to do a study… but nothing has happened. We need to determine if that issue warrants further action,” Summerlin said. The board approved a resolution requesting the DOT to do a study of the intersection to determine if the turning lane is necessary.
Summerlin presented a tax release from BB&T (now Truist) Commercial Equipment and Carbon Cycle. “We received a request for a tax exemption for town taxes in the amount of $231,756.19 and 100% tax exemption on rental property for the life of the venture because they will be producing green gas. To not approve the exemption would be a symbol of protest, but it wouldn’t stop anything.” The board voted to approve the exemption for Truist, but they denied it for Carbon Cycle.
Summerlin gave updates concerning construction activity and grants. “I-40 continues to be a hot-spot of interest for construction; we keep getting calls for that. Construction has slowed down, but we have had some zoning applications for residential homes to be built in town. Our Asset Inventory Analysis on Wastewater Management missed the deadline, but we have an extension from the state to get that done. That will help our GIS get back in order on water/sewer. The Neighborhood Revitalization Grant will be helping to rebuild and remodel 8-10 homes and Dreamworks. It was held up under environmental review for 8-9 months.
In response to anyone requesting the full agenda for our meetings, I send out drafts via email to our Sunshine List. Anyone can request to join that list via email to: manager@townofwarsawnc.com. If not, we put the general agenda on our website.
Concerning payment of ‘Covid bonuses,’ it was not a bonus, it was the use of funds through revenue replacement. To give a bonus to a retired employee cannot happen.”
Concerning the access to the police department, Summerlin deferred to Chief Giddeons. “The way to reach police services in Warsaw has not changed. If you dial 9-1-1 on nights and weekends, a dispatcher will connect you with an officer. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
Commissioner Hawes asked people to be considerate because “staffing issues are a big issue right now.” The Warsaw Police Department is short four officers right now.
Mayor Connors discussed concerns about a group of young people playing soccer on Flank Street between Bell and Front streets. “That is a tight fitted area, and I feel it is a hazard for them to be playing there. I would like to see them be able to make an agreement with Parks and Rec for them to play more safely in that area.”
Commissioner Russell Eason said they were able to rent the field and use the facility in the past.
A new mural is being constructed in preparation for Veterans Day. Commissioner Eason said the new mural will hopefully be revealed the week before the Veterans Day celebration.
Commissioner Hawes asked for clarity about how the public can interact with items on the agenda. Town Attorney Kennedy L. Thompson said that the town is “doing what it is supposed to do to post the agenda. It’s up to the mayor and commissioners if they want to take any comments from the public during the meeting, but if you want to keep a more efficient meeting–and not be here until midnight–you have public comment time. The public has the agenda and knows what’s coming. Also, they can contact you whenever they want to and share their thoughts on what is on the public agenda… Some things are required to be opened up to a public hearing, other than that, it is at the discretion of the mayor whether or not to open it up for comment.”
Lastly, Mayor Connors reminded everyone that Trunk or Treat will be on Front Street on Oct. 31. The meeting adjourned.