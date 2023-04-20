WARSAW — Town officials discussed various needs in their respective departments during a budget workshop in the Town of Warsaw.
Craig Armstrong, Public Works director requested an increase in supply expenses due to rising costs. He also discussed the need for a covered shop for equipment, and explained North Carolina’s requirement to locate and replace lead and copper lines.
Town Manager Lea Turner, added a request for a new generator for a well site.
Greg Hughes, Waste Water Treatment Operator provided a quote to add SCADA telemetry software to the Waste Water Treatment Plant which would cost $74,500.
Chief Patrick Giddeons, spoke about the need for an upgraded camera system for the Town Hall and Police Department, they need $15,000 for the upgrade.
This would include cameras such that the entire perimeter of the building would be covered.
Commissioners Jack Hawes and Russell Eason asked about having someone in dispatch at least Monday through Friday during business hours. They also discussed calling in outside agencies to assist with outstanding and current investigations, and having pole cameras throughout town to assist with monitoring activity.
Turner reported that the fire department submitted their request with an increase of $15,000. It was requested that a representative from the fire department be at the next budget meeting to discuss changes related to the large increase. Turner also shared that they are waiting for the projections from the League and added that there will be fee schedule changes presented at the next budget meeting, which is scheduled for April 20 at 6 p.m.