WARSAW — At the Warsaw July town hall meeting, board members and commissioners discussed the need to update ordinances, codes, and regulations. Town Manager Scotty Summerlin recommended the motion to approve the solicitation of proposals for planning and consulting services for the preparation of the Warsaw Land Use Plan and a unified development ordinance, which would include updates to the zoning ordinance, subdivision regulations, and flood damage prevention ordinance.

“The RFP will allow the town to evaluate costs for services and negotiate additional services. The results will be shared with the board in the September meeting,” noted Summerlin.

