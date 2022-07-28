...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Warsaw discusses needs for planning, funding priorities
WARSAW — At the Warsaw July town hall meeting, board members and commissioners discussed the need to update ordinances, codes, and regulations. Town Manager Scotty Summerlin recommended the motion to approve the solicitation of proposals for planning and consulting services for the preparation of the Warsaw Land Use Plan and a unified development ordinance, which would include updates to the zoning ordinance, subdivision regulations, and flood damage prevention ordinance.
“The RFP will allow the town to evaluate costs for services and negotiate additional services. The results will be shared with the board in the September meeting,” noted Summerlin.
The motion was approved. According to Summerlin, the informal bid solicitation will conclude with a public bid opening on Monday, Aug. 1, at 4 p.m. at the Warsaw town hall.
Summerlin also discussed the town’s Memorial Park Project Budget Ordinance and requested the approval of the project budget ordinance to continue the planning process for phases II and III of the Memorial Park expansion.
“Though it is expected the project Budget Ordinance will need to be amended in the future, its approval is the first step in allocating funds to restart planning for park expansion,” wrote Summerlin. “The approval of the ordinance will allow expenditures for services of architects and designers. We will begin the selection to assist the town in modifying the existing plan, engaging the public, and putting together the next application for an NCPARTF.”
Summerlin recommended approving the project budget ordinance, continuing discussions about the expansion project, and soliciting services from planning professionals to finalize a new plan.
The budget ordinance was approved. Summerlin shared that budget amendments are anticipated as the project scope changes. “This will allow planning and some work to begin,” Summerlin added.
Next on the agenda was Summerlin’s request for the approval of a resolution declaring surplus property and authorizing the sale of real property by sealed bid. Summerlin shared with the board information about seven parcels owned by the Town of Warsaw identified as having no additional value to the town. The parcels are of various acreage, and within the town’s residential and highway business districts.
“Numerous individuals have inquired about the inventory of parcels in the possession of the town. More importantly, many are interested in purchasing the lots,” wrote Summerlin.
The resolution was approved and amended to push back the sealed bid opening until Friday, Sept. 30 to provide ample time to advertise it.
The last item on the agenda, was a discussion about the American Rescue Plan and lost revenue replacement funding priorities. The town’s mayor and commissioners briefly discussed possible funding priorities.
“As deadlines to allocate funds and to expend funds approach, the board must reach an agreement on how the funds will be spent. Previously, the board had determined that approximately $984,000 will be used as lost revenue replacement. The ceiling for revenue replacement with minimum oversight is $10 million,” wrote Summerlin.
Presently, funding priorities include repaving and street repairs of $300-400K, stormwater and drainage system improvements/repairs of $300,000, and Leverage funds for the Memorial Park Project, phases II and III for $200,000, among others.
“Town infrastructure (paving and drainage) remain high priorities,” said Summerlin. “A large paving project RFP has been published, and we anticipate an award at the August Board meeting.”
The next town hall meeting is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Warsaw Town Hall board room.