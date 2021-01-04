WARSAW — Members of the Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department held a nighttime training exercise on Dec. 22.
Firefighters trained on bailing out of a second-story window onto a ladder and quick egress from a roof.
“We are so proud of our members’ dedication, even three days before Christmas,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
Fire departments regularly undergo training to ensure that first responders are well prepared for a variety of scenarios according to officials.
Warsaw also recently honored former Fire Chief Stacy Britt, who was killed in an accident on Dec. 31, 1949.
He was en route to a mutual aid call, driving the responding apparatus, along with a crew of three firefighters, headed to Rose Hill. As the fire truck was passing through the town of Magnolia, a vehicle pulled into its path, causing it to lose control and flip over. Stacy Britt was the only individual killed.
Since his death, the fire district has been renamed in his honor, he received the Fireman of the Century award, and Stacy Britt Memorial Gardens were dedicated on property he once owned.