WARSAW – Mark your calendars as the Town of Warsaw “home to the oldest, continuous Veterans Day celebration” gears up for its 101 Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6 in downtown.
Last year, the parade boasted approximately 5,000 people who lined up the streets to pay tribute to the servicemen and women who fight for our freedom.
“We had a great turnout last year,” said Carolyn Quinn, Warsaw Chamber of Commerce manager. “We had a super parade with many individuals taking an active part.”
Quinn said she is proud of the Warsaw community and how the idea of one man “who united a town, to bring a day of celebration that honors our military, first responders, police, and firefighters” grew into a big celebration that continues to grow each year.
“This event is 101 years strong, The oldest consecutive Veterans Day Celebration in America and the official Veterans Day Parade of North Carolina,” said Quinn.
She encourages the community to join the Veterans Day Parade as they honor the town’s military roots and community heroes during the yearly event.
The day festivities will start with a pancake breakfast at Warsaw Baptist Church at 7 a.m., followed by the Veterans of Foreign Wars memorial service at the Veterans Park on Railroad Street at 10 a.m.
The Veteran’s Day Parade will kick off with the presentation of parade marshals and honorees at 10:45 a.m. and will feature a flyover by the North Carolina Forestry Service, a U.S. Special Forces Parachute Team of skydivers jump, and the presentation of the American Flag.
The parade will showcase decorated floats and car displays, JROTCs, Shrine units, car clubs, the queen and princesses of the Warsaw Veterans Day Pageant, veterans, and military personnel marching through the streets of Warsaw. Food trucks and sidewalk vendors will be peppered along Front Street.
At noon, the Warsaw Fire Department will host its barbecue lunch fundraiser.
Additionally, tours of the Duplin County Veterans Museum at the L.P. Best House on Hill Street will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In preparation for the Veterans Day Parade, there will be a Veterans Day Queen Pageant on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m., at the Warsaw Elementary School. Admission to the pageant is $3.
For more information, contact the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce at 910-293-7804. The Chamber is still accepting vendor applications for the parade.