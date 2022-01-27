The Warsaw Town Board held their January and welcomed Warsaw residents to attend and express their concerns and ideas. The meetings are held on the second Monday of the month in the town hall board room at 6 p.m. At the meeting, various topics were discussed.
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
LIHWAP is a water assistance program that can help people pay their water bills. Sonya Guardado and Christi Wagner, supervisors for the water program at social services were at the meeting to discuss the program which they will be leading. The program will assist three groups: those that have had their water cut off, those in jeopardy of having services disconnected, and households that have an outstanding water bill.
When it comes to groups one and two, if they are recipients of the Food and Nutrition Services Program or Work First Program they are automatically eligible with no income limit; with group three, they have a $600 cap. There is only a certain amount of funds available for this program, and applicants can only receive funds through Sept. 30, 2023.
Each town can choose whether or not they participate in the program, and while there are several towns in Duplin County participating in the program, not all towns were signed up at the time of the meeting.
Warsaw is one of the latter to sign up for the program after addressing concerns from board members about the town being a part of the program, but at the meeting, the board voted to participate in the program via a 6-0 vote.
“My concerns were more centered around the requirements of the program and how they aligned with our policies with our customers. Initially, it was some roadblocks, and I want to commend Wendy for staying on top because I had some questions and we thought, in my case, they could potentially be deal breakers because we would have to amend our policies to comply with the requirements... I think it’s a good program that can help some folks that may be in need. We don’t want them to be in need, but they can be helped if they are in need,” explained Town Manager Scotty Smith.
Pinecrest Drive and Bay Street intersection
4-way stop signs were put on the corner of Pine Crest Drive and Bay Street as well as George Street and Pine Crest, but there has not been a lot of change in the actions of drivers in those areas according to the board. Commissioner Russell Eason pointed out in the meeting that there is also a lot of problems on Prospect Street. The board discussed adding warning signs to let drivers know that a stop sign is coming. The board unanimously voted to put warning signs on Pine Crest and Yancey Street on a trial basis.
“My thing has been that even though there was a study done, and they put a 4-way stop sign at the corner of Bay and Pine Crest, but also the corner of George and Pine Crest, and every afternoon I have walked my dog by there and someone has just zoomed right through the stop sign. Police have been down there, and they have watched... and they can’t be down there 24-hours,” Mayor A.J. Connors explained.
Mowing and grounds proposals
The town’s mowing and grounds maintenance contract is up for bids. Cutting Edge has had the contract for the last for years. There are 65 acres of land amongst 40 different locations. The current contractor is willing to renew, but the town will accept further bids until Feb. 9, by 4 p.m. People with questions can contact Warsaw Public Works Director at 910-385-1646.
Updates from the town manager and mayor:
Warsaw Town Manager Scotty Summerlin announced that Dream Works located at 210 W. Hill Street, has surpassed 500 members.
Mayor Connors bought up a new idea the town will be pursuing. They have decided to add a job application stand in the town hall office to help fight Warsaw’s unemployment. There will be both English and Spanish applications and announcements available coming soon.