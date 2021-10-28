WARSAW — The Town of Warsaw is celebrating its 101st Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Warsaw, known as the home to the oldest, continuous Veterans Day celebration welcomes everyone to join in the special festivities.
“This event is 101 years strong, The oldest consecutive Veterans Day Celebration in America and the official Veterans Day Parade of North Carolina,” said Carolyn Quinn, Warsaw Chamber of Commerce manager,
According to Quinn, last year’s parade boasted approximately 5,000 people lining up the streets of downtown to honor service members past and present.
“(It’s) a day of celebration that honors our military, first responders, police, and firefighters,” Quinn said of the celebration that started over a century ago in honor of military veterans.
The day activities will start with a pancake breakfast at Warsaw Baptist Church at 7 a.m., followed by the Veterans of Foreign Wars memorial service at the Veterans Park on Railroad Street at 10 a.m.
The Veteran’s Day Parade will kick off with the presentation of the parade’s marshals and honorees at 10:45 a.m. It will feature a flyover by the North Carolina Forestry Service, a skydivers’ jump with U.S. Special Forces Parachute Team, and will be followed by the presentation of the American Flag.
The parade will showcase decorated floats, JROTCs, Miss Warsaw Veterans Day Queen Shaddaih Langston, parade princesses, Shrine units, car clubs, food trucks, sidewalk vendors and more!
The Warsaw Fire Department will host their barbecue lunch fundraiser at noon. Additionally, tours of the Duplin County Veterans Museum at the L.P. Best House on Hill Street will be available from 1-3 p.m.