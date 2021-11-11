On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Juan Fernando Gomez Diaz of Warsaw, 44, was convicted of one count of statutory rape of a child by an adult and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Superior Court Judge Henry L. Stevens, IV sentenced Diaz to a minimum of 216 months and a maximum of 320 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
Diaz was ordered to register as a sex offender and comply with satellite-based monitoring for life.
The evidence showed that Diaz, a family friend, resided with the victim, an 11-year-old female and her father. On Sept. 25, 2019, the victim called 911 from her residence and eventually reported that Diaz had been molesting her.
An investigation led by Detective Lisa Horning of the Wallace Police Department, discovered that from October 2018 through September 2019, Diaz had been molesting the juvenile victim at the residence.
After months of collecting evidence, conducting interviews and consulting with the District Attorney’s office, Diaz was charged with sex offenses and ultimately successfully prosecuted.
“I commend and appreciate the hard work of Detective Lisa Horning of the Wallace Police Department and all law enforcement who work tirelessly to protect our citizens,” said District Attorney Ernie Lee.
“I continue my commitment to our community that this office will prosecute and hold sex offenders accountable and any of those who prey on vulnerable victims, which include children.
“The DA’s office must be the voice in court for those who are most vulnerable in society particularly in sex offense cases. These types of offenses take experienced prosecutors to handle, and I appreciate Assistant District Attorney Lori Carroll and her experience and commitment to helping victims,” said Lee.