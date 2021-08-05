WARSAW — If Johnny Hollingsworth were to trade places with George Bailey, few people would notice.
Both were called home to help out with the family business. Bailey’s was fictional in that he was a character in the classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” who saved a local bank and then helped preserve the middle class in the fictional town of Bedford Falls.
Warsaw native Hollingsworth answered a similar calling when his father Davis died because of lung cancer while Hollingsworth was a junior at Campbell University.
Hollingsworth returned to his hometown in 1969, a pivotal year nationwide and for him, in that he brought his bride Claudia with him and after some time took over Warsaw Furniture Company.
“I had no career plan so it was a no-brainer,” said Hollingsworth, who also served on the Warsaw Town Board for 19 years bridging the turn of the millennium.
What he didn’t know was how involved in furniture making and repair he would become in the five decades that followed his hometown return.
Hollingsworth is nothing short of a master craftsman, with his work seen in the Southern Bank in Kenansville and many homes in Duplin County.
He sold the business nine years ago, but still has a woodworker’s workshop from heaven beside his house.
Recently, a customer showed up with a table that had a broken leg.
Hollingsworth said he had another project and that it would be roughly two weeks before the table would be fixed.
“What’s wrong,” Hollingsworth said, sensing the customer was frowning.
“Well, if it matters, I could pay more for you to do it quicker,” the customer said.
“No. I like to do one project at a time,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s not any fun to do it the other way. That’s just not how it works best for me.”
The customer nodded and eight days later picked up his table.
“‘Which leg was it?’ he asked.
“I love it when I hear that,” Hollingsworth said.
Hollingsworth’s attention to detail and desire to craft excellence is seen in a number of his original projects.
His wife gets at least partial credit for his fascination with wood working.
She got him into wood by asking him to make frames for her decoupage prints.
Leslie Brown, the previous owner of the Warsaw Furniture Company, gave him a table saw.
Hollingsworth would reinvest the profits from his small jobs to buy more equipment.
“It took me 35 years to get this ship (workshop) the way I wanted,” he said. “If I could see how it was built, I could recreate it or make it off of that pattern.
“I kept saying to myself, ‘I ought to be able to do that.”
Yet even Hollingsworth, a former furniture buyer and salesman, turns up his nose at wood products for the home made from “fake wood.”
“The mentality of buying something that would last is gone,” he said. “So many beautiful manufacturers were closed down by NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) and what we got back was just sad: Compressed wood and paper on the top and they call it a table.”
Yet Hollingsworth hates to refinish a piece of furniture and has never made a bed or chair.
But he’s made more tables, chests of drawers, end tables and electronics cabinets than the 74-year-old will ever be able to remember.
And he’s never advertised his services, per se.
“Word of mouth can make or break you,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s a slow business because you do the job right.”
One of his most unique pieces is a spice box made from holly strips glued into walnut wood as an inlay look. The small box has 11 drawers.
Inside the 1,800 square-foot shop is a 24-inch planer/sander, three table saws, two jigsaws and a special room to sand wood that creates very little sawdust.
He is the lone child of Davis and Ruth Hollingsworth yet also said he was raised by his uncle Macon, who was his father’s business partner when the two purchased the furniture store in the mid-1950s. Brown had opened it in the late 1930s.
“I had two moms since my aunt Rose was always in my life, especially since she and my uncle never had children,” he said. “And the same for my uncle Macon.”
Johnny and Claudia’s two boys, Jason and Brian, have given them six grandchildren ages 16 to 20 and 7-year-old twins.
Growing up, Hollingsworth hung out with Kenny Minton and the twosome drove muscle cars.
Later he became interested in the band at James Kenan High. He also dabbled with the saxophone and guitar.
Yet he had no clue as to his future after graduating from JK in 1966.
“I came back a lot of weekends while at Campbell,” he said.
Luck was on his side during the U.S.’s lottery draft into the Army.
“I won it because I was No. 363 (of 365 birthdays written on ping-pong balls that were picked one by one.
Yet soon the days of 50-cent movies, dress shops, hardware companies and all sorts of retail business disappeared from Warsaw, most of them on Front Street with Warsaw Furniture Company.
“The sidewalks were filled on Friday and Saturday nights,” Hollingsworth said.
“It’s all changed now.
“I put in 41 and-a-half years.”
But pushy customers, a lack of good employees and the beatdown from life sent Hollingsworth to one of his most enjoyable places: his workshop.
“I can relax there and also work on something,” he said. “I can work at my pace. I plan on hanging out in here until the day I go.”
There isn’t likely to be a shutdown in his business, even though Hollingsworth is not working at a rapid pace.
“I stay busy because I do the job right,” he said. “I built this in ‘92 and it’s a happy place to go to.”