WARSAW — Wesley Boykin, a Warsaw resident, voiced concerns about public involvement in budget planning, as well as concerns about drainage and street repair projects prioritization, during public comment at a recent town hall meeting. Another resident spoke during public comment asked about funding used to repair streets without first fixing drainage problems.

Laverne Padgett, formerly of the town’s planning board, then spoke concerning last month’s voting for an open planning board position. Padgett said he was unaware that he was going to be “pitted against” another volunteer member for the position.