WARSAW — Wesley Boykin, a Warsaw resident, voiced concerns about public involvement in budget planning, as well as concerns about drainage and street repair projects prioritization, during public comment at a recent town hall meeting. Another resident spoke during public comment asked about funding used to repair streets without first fixing drainage problems.
Laverne Padgett, formerly of the town’s planning board, then spoke concerning last month’s voting for an open planning board position. Padgett said he was unaware that he was going to be “pitted against” another volunteer member for the position.
“That is something that should never happen in a volunteer organization,” Padgett said, adding that both applicants were told to submit resume letters for the position, but he was told his was not submitted in time. Padgett claimed that Commissioner Ebony Wills-Wells targeted him for removal.
Another resident spoke about rezoning Highway 24 W. “For 20-30 years, our property has been rezoned to commercial and we can’t do anything to build here,” the resident said. “Most people have to leave Warsaw when they grow up here because they can’t build their land into anything. We could have had 20 plus homes built by now if this zoning issue were addressed.”
Just before the public comments section closed, Commissioner Wills-Wells addressed the accusation against her. She said the planning board was “in shambles” when she got involved with it. She claimed she argued for “fair and equal access to all open positions” on the board and claims that the comment she targeted Padgett was “unfounded.” She also said that claims that the board is not equally representing the town now are also wrong because “the planning board is here to serve all parts of the town.”
Jason Williams of Dreamworks then presented a new opportunity for Dreamworks to partner with area businesses. He showed a promotional video they made concerning the Dreamworks Gym, and he shared that Dreamworks now has a team of designers to help with business marketing, graphic, web design, and social media marketing needs. He offered these services for communities as well as businesses. Williams thanked the town for its vision in partnering with them for wellness. Mayor A.J. Connors shared his desire to have a video made that would show the positive side of Warsaw on the town’s website.
Mayor Connors then discussed that the town has an at-will personnel policy and can “let someone go at any time without notice.” He said the policy needs to be updated, and he asked the board to consider adding second chance employment to the policy, so applicants with felony records could apply to open positions in Public Works and Maintenance.
Concerns were discussed about what levels of felony convictions would be considered as well as how recent those convictions could be on an applicant’s record. The board did not make any decisions but agreed to discuss it further at a later date.
Town Manager Lea Turner discussed a completed paveway project as well as a treatment program for the water plant. A public meeting for planning and development was set for April 6th. Insight Planning and Development will hold the public engagement meeting at the town’s Recreation Center on Memorial Drive starting at 5:30 p.m.
Mayor Connors thanked everyone for being respectful listeners and not interrupting speakers. “I’ve tried to be a mayor for all four sides of this town,” Connors said. “I try to be reasonable and help everyone. You can’t always say ‘yes’ to everyone, but my door is always open to listen.”
The meeting then went into closed session to discuss personnel matters.