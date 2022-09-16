KENANSVILLE- Olean Duncan Hall who was reported missing since Sept. 13 was located on Friday, Sept. 16 at approximately 9:30 a.m. according to Duplin County Emergency Management officials.
“Olean Hall was located by ground search crews and was treated and transported to the hospital for medical evaluation,” Duplin County Emergency Management officials announced.
On Sept. 14, the Duplin County Sheriffs Office received a report of an elderly female who may have been missing from her home in the Warsaw area and began a search.
On Sept. 15, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for the 76-year-old missing endangered woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Duplin County Emergency Management officials reported that “a call for expanded search management and assistance was made to Duplin County Fire and Emergency Management for aid and assistance. NC Emergency Management was notified, responded, and began analyzing for deployments of resources for the search. Simultaneously, aircraft from Wayne County Air Watch and SABLE based in New Hanover County began aerial search operations of the entire area.
Crews from Duplin County and nearby agencies in the region including NC Emergency Management, Brunswick & Pender Search and Rescue teams, Sampson County Emergency Management, Warsaw and Kenansville Volunteer Fire Departments worked to conduct ground search operations of the entire area.”
Duplin County Officials thank all those involved for a successful and safe operation.