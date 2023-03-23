featured Warsaw names first female town manager By Ena Sellers News Editor Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Warsaw Mayor A.J. Connors congratulates new Town Manager Lea Turner. She is Warsaw’s first female town manager. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WARSAW — The Town of Warsaw has a new town manager. On Monday March 13, the Warsaw Town Board of Commissioners voted unanimously during a closed session to name Lea Turner Warsaw’s new town manager.Turner is the first female to serve as town manager in Warsaw. She was appointed interim town manager in early January after Scotty Summerlin resigned from his position.Prior to that, Turner served as the town clerk and finance officer, a position she has held since 2015, according to Warsaw Mayor A.J. Connors.“We had four other applicants, and she was top of the list,” said Mayor Connors as he spoke about her qualifications. “She is a very intelligent person.” Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Duplin Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.