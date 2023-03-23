Lea Turner

Warsaw Mayor A.J. Connors congratulates new Town Manager Lea Turner. She is Warsaw’s first female town manager.

WARSAW — The Town of Warsaw has a new town manager. On Monday March 13, the Warsaw Town Board of Commissioners voted unanimously during a closed session to name Lea Turner Warsaw’s new town manager.

Turner is the first female to serve as town manager in Warsaw. She was appointed interim town manager in early January after Scotty Summerlin resigned from his position.

