WARSAW — Barbara Middleton-Foushee, a Warsaw native, was recently re-elected to the Carrboro Town Council, leading the ticket for the town council race with 3,748 votes capturing 32.38% of the total votes.
“My family didn’t have a whole lot but we got by with what we had. I grew up knowing what a college education would mean for me. My family pushed me to excel in many ways. There was always lots of support in my home and outside of it too,” reads an excerpt from Middleton-Foushee campaign website.
“My college life was good; I met lots of folks from all over the world! It was my first real glimpse into life outside of Duplin County and I loved it. Saint Augustine’s College (now University) provided me with a high quality education as well as the other tools that I needed to succeed in life. I remain grateful for my undergrad years at the “The Aug.” That is also where I pledged my beloved sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. which also introduced me to my service life. Service is one of the founding principles of my Sorority and I have been living in it ever since.”
Middleton-Foushee currently serves as Mayor Pro Tem and was first elected in 2017.
“I am humbled by the trust that the community continues to put in me,” said Middleton-Foushee, who received endorsements from Sierra Club, INDY Week, Daily Tar Heel, Progressive Dems, Equality NC, NEXT Chapel Hill-Carrboro Action Fund and the Anderson-Thorpe-Chapman-Battle Breakfast Club.
The 1982 James Kenan High School graduate, ran on a platform that included the expansion of housing opportunities and choices, inclusive community engagement and the support of the local business community.
She is the daughter of the late Jimmie and Sonia Middleton and is married to Braxton Foushee, who was the first Black Alderman in the Town of Carrboro.