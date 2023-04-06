WARSAW — A string of shootings has law enforcement and the Warsaw community on high alert. From mid-February through the end of March, Warsaw law enforcement responded to seven shootings.
According to the Warsaw Police Department, on Sunday, March 26, at approximately 10:20 p.m. as patrol officers were responding to the sound of gunfire on West College Street, Duplin County Communications alerted them of several reports about a shooting at the T-Mart located at 204 W. College St.
Law enforcement stated that preliminary reports show an exchange of gunfire occurred in the T-Mart parking lot with several bystanders in the area, adding that it is believed to have been a targeted attack.
Approximately two hours after the incident, while investigators were processing the crime scene, they heard additional shots fired coming from the other side of town and responded to the Quail Hollow Apartments. At that point, they were unable to locate any suspects or evidence while checking the scene. The next morning, several shell casings and evidence of a gunfight were located and processed in the 400 Block of Quail Hollow Drive.
“We do believe there is a connection between the shootings,” said Detective Michael Koh, Warsaw Police Department, Drug & Gang Unit. Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance with any information that could be useful, and encourage residents to check their home security systems to see if they have any kind of footage that could help in these cases. The Warsaw Police Department is working with state and local resources to investigate these shootings. “By teaming with these resources, it will broaden our ability to apprehend those involved,” wrote officials. “We thank the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and various others who are assisting us with this investigation.” Several Warsaw residents participated in a prayer walk on March 27. The group gathered by Warsaw’s mural as they prayed for the Town of Warsaw and for the shootings to stop.
“Duplin County is only so big, and every time a bullet touches somebody, it also touches one of us,” said Nicholas Green, a participant in the Warsaw Prayer Walk. “We got to make a change, and we got to do it now.”
If you have any information about the Warsaw shootings, please call law enforcement at 910-293-7816.