WARSAW — A string of shootings has law enforcement and the Warsaw community on high alert. From mid-February through the end of March, Warsaw law enforcement responded to seven shootings.

According to the Warsaw Police Department, on Sunday, March 26, at approximately 10:20 p.m. as patrol officers were responding to the sound of gunfire on West College Street, Duplin County Communications alerted them of several reports about a shooting at the T-Mart located at 204 W. College St.

