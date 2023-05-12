Warsaw Police Department welcomes new officer

Pictured from left to right are Warsaw Police Chief Patrick Giddeons, Officer Benjamin Green, Police Cadet Andrew Wade and Detective Michael Koh, after attending Cadet Wade's Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduation at Johnston Community College on May 10.
WARSAW - The Warsaw Police Department recently welcomed Police Cadet Andrew Wade after he successfully completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program.
Chief Patrick Giddeons along with members of the Warsaw PD attended Wade's graduation on Wednesday, May 10 at Johnston Community College to celebrate the milestone.
"Cadet Wade is a pre-hire with our department. This means that he was hired to go through the academy, this expedites the hiring and training process for potential officers. Cadet Wade made it through an arduous 5-month daytime academy and proved he has what it takes to become a certified North Carolina law enforcement officer," wrote Warsaw law enforcement.
According to Warsaw Police, Wade comes from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a detention officer.
"We are excited to have Wade among our ranks, and have enjoyed watching him progress on his journey. Cadet Wade will soon become Officer Wade as he is set to get sworn in and begin his field training process. If you see him around town, be sure to say hello and welcome him to our town."