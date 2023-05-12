Warsaw Police Department welcomes new officer

Pictured from left to right are Warsaw Police Chief Patrick Giddeons, Officer Benjamin Green, Police Cadet Andrew Wade and Detective Michael Koh, after attending Cadet Wade's Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduation at Johnston Community College on May 10.

 Warsaw Police Department

WARSAW - The Warsaw Police Department recently welcomed Police Cadet Andrew Wade after he successfully completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program.

Chief Patrick Giddeons along with members of the Warsaw PD attended Wade's graduation on Wednesday, May 10 at Johnston Community College to celebrate the milestone.

