WARSAW -- On Sunday, March 26, at approximately 10:20 p.m. patrol officers responded to the sound of gunfire on W. College Street. While en route, officers were advised by Duplin County Communications of several reports of a shooting that occurred at the T-Mart located at 204 West College Street.
This incident remains under investigation, however preliminary reports show that an exchange of gunfire occurred and that this is believed to have been a targeted attack. No injuries were reported.
This incident occurred in the parking lot of the T-Mart with several bystanders in the area. We are asking the public’s help in speaking to any witnesses that may have been present and saw anything that would help with this investigation.
While collecting evidence and processing this crime scene, approximately 2 hours after this incident officers heard additional shots fired on the other side of town. Officers responded to the Quail Hollow Apartments for reports of shots fired. Officers checked the scene and were unable to locate any suspects or evidence at the time, however come morning time several shell casings and evidence of a gunfight were located and processed in the 400 Block of Quail Hollow Drive. We are again asking the public’s assistance in reaching out with any information they think would be useful in this investigation.
The Warsaw Police Department has now teamed up with state and local resources to spearhead the investigation into these shootings. By teaming with these resources, it will broaden our ability to apprehend those involved. We thank the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Duplin County Sheriff's Office, and various others who are assisting us with this investigation.
If you see something, say something. You can contact our department on Facebook, or by calling in. You may remain anonymous if you wish.
Call us at 910-293-7816
Detective Koh is the lead investigator for these cases.