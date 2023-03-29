WARSAW -- On Sunday, March 26, at approximately 10:20 p.m. patrol officers responded to the sound of gunfire on W. College Street. While en route, officers were advised by Duplin County Communications of several reports of a shooting that occurred at the T-Mart located at 204 West College Street.

This incident remains under investigation, however preliminary reports show that an exchange of gunfire occurred and that this is believed to have been a targeted attack. No injuries were reported.