WARSAW- The Warsaw Police Department recently announced a $2,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for a double homicide on Nov. 22, 2021.
Phillip Troublefield and Debbie Castillo, both Warsaw residents were shot and killed inside a car at Tanglewood Apartments in Warsaw.
“The active investigation into this crime continues and the Warsaw Police Department is committed to locating and bringing to justice the individual or individuals who are responsible for this heinous act,” law enforcement officials said, emphasizing that the police department continues to believe that this was not a random act of violence and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.
“The Warsaw Police Department also believes, like the family of the victims, that there are those within the community who have information but are unwilling to speak with the investigations team. This hesitancy has confounded our investigation and delays justice for the family.”
“As always, we remain committed to the citizens of the Town of Warsaw,” law enforcement officials said. “Only through the combined efforts of the police department and the citizens can we ensure the safety of the town where we live and work.”