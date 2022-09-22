seized gun

A .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was seized from a minor in an apartment complex located on Yancey Street in Warsaw.

 Warsaw Police Department

WARSAW — The Warsaw Police Department recently issued a statement about a 15-year-old juvenile who was in possession of a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and drugs in the area of Yancey Street in Warsaw.

“On Tuesday, September 13th, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Yancey St. on reports of a subject brandishing a firearm in the apartment complex. When officers arrived, they made contact with a male matching the description given.