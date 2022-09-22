...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was seized from a minor in an apartment complex located on Yancey Street in Warsaw.
WARSAW — The Warsaw Police Department recently issued a statement about a 15-year-old juvenile who was in possession of a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and drugs in the area of Yancey Street in Warsaw.
“On Tuesday, September 13th, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Yancey St. on reports of a subject brandishing a firearm in the apartment complex. When officers arrived, they made contact with a male matching the description given.
During a frisk for weapons, an officer located a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun in possession of the male subject which was illegally concealed.
A subsequent search of the male was completed by officers who located a small amount of marijuana, a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and two oxycodone pills, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.”
According to authorities, upon identification of the subject, officials found out he was 15 years of age and contacted his guardian who met with officers at the police department where the minor was released into their custody. The incident remains under investigation.