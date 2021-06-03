KENANSVILLE — The Warsaw Police Department will switch all departmental shotguns into less lethal weapons starting this summer, according to Warsaw Chief of Police Patrick Giddeons, who said the decision was made in the interest of service to the community.
This initiative gives officers another tool — “a better tool,” said Giddeons, to help end an encounter with someone who’s potentially armed, someone who’s going to harm themselves or someone else.
In order to make the switch to less-lethal weapons, officers will be using rubber projectiles.
“These less-lethal weapons will be marked with orange stocks for quick and easy identification,” said Giddeons. “They will also be equipped with rubber projectiles intended to take down individuals with less chance of injury when other de-escalation tactics have failed.”
The type of ammo that will be used is less likely to cause death, but as with any weapon there is always some risk which will be covered during the training officers will undergo to prepare for the switch.
“At a range of 15 yards and more is not likely to cause deadly force,” said Giddeons, as he explained that it could “if it hits a soft spot,” like the face. “At a real close range, like a couple of feet away, it’s going to have enough speed behind it that it could cause deadly force, so our guys will be trained on how to use these and the distances in which you would encounter something.”
Rubber bullets are intended to incapacitate an aggressor and encourage the person to give up without having to resort to other methods.
“It’s just basically a dense rubber bullet,” said Giddeons. “There’s no pepper or anything involved in it.”
One of the big advantages of using less-lethal shotguns is that this weapon can reach out further than a taser can. “A taser is limited by the cords attached to the prongs” which is around 25 feet depending on what kind is used.
“You can go really beyond 50 feet with these guns,” said Giddeons. “We get a lot more distance than you would get with the taser.”
Giddeons gave an example of a scenario where all attempts to de-escalate a threat by an individual armed with a machete could be stopped from a safe distance without having to employ lethal force.
“I don’t have to get close to him with that machete,” said Giddeons. “I also don’t have to use a deadly force option if this less-lethal rubber round works.”
When it comes to effectiveness, less-lethal shotguns are not 100% effective, just like tasers are not 100% effective. The individual could have a very high tolerance to pain, or under the influence of alcohol or another substance, said Giddeons. “It may not be effective for a variety of reasons.”
Officers will be able to respond according to the situation they encounter, less-lethal weapons are a tool they will have access to for situations that can be de-escalated without risking anyone’s life. If officers are faced with situations where lives are at stake, like an active shooter scenario they will respond according to established protocols.
“If I arrive and (the criminal) has a gun, I’m going to have a gun,” said Giddeons. “I want to draw my firearm in an active shooter situation. An active shooter situation is something we take very seriously, and we would approach that with our best intentions to stop their use of deadly force — because the active shooter means they are actively using deadly force, so we would be approaching that individual much more seriously. In other words, we would have weapons out to deal with an active shooter. Which is another type of training we do.”
“We take a lot of effort in trying to contain and control these volatile, violent situations. The best we can with the best outcome for everybody. Including the bad guy. You know, even though he’s decided to use deadly force.”
Their main goal is to de-escalate situations without anyone getting hurt.
we get tied up with “the officer made the wrong choice,” said Giddeons. “The officers are given very limited choices” based on the behavior and choices of the aggressor.
“So clearly we arrive at the scene and we’re responding to (the person’s) choices if the suspect or the individual in question complies, he puts the knife down and, end of story. We all go home.
If he doesn’t and he intends to harm himself or someone else or the officer, then we want to be able to stop that.
In the past I would be here with a shotgun that’s loaded with buckshot and (if) he approaches me, runs at me with that knife. What’s going to happen? The likelihood he would survive that is small.”
“Now at some point, and this is where we will address this in training with our guys. But let’s say we’re engaging this guy with this shotgun and these rubber rounds are not working and he’s closing the distance to me. And the closer he gets to me with whatever, let’s say he’s got a knife. The closer he gets, the closer he can be effective against me with that knife, correct? So at some point I need to make a decision. This is now a deadly force encounter. I can’t stop him with less lethal force, I’ve got no choice. I have to use deadly force to defend my life. It is the last resort, but it is a resort.”
“I would never ask an officer to go out there and not defend their own life or the life of their fellow officers,” said Giddeons.” The typical response to this would be a two-officer response. What you would expect to see is two officers would respond to a situation like this and this you would have one guy on the shotgun and one guy with his weapon drawn, so you have a deadly force cover and a less-lethal.”
“So that’s how we train. We trained to do the same thing with the taser and other things. This way if he does rush out, then one guy already has the deadly force weapon out. He already has the pistol out or whatever weapon is out and can protect their lives that way.”
The capsule is marked on the inside with bright orange which is meant to help officer’s identify their less-lethal ammo prior to using it.
“Each officer with the Warsaw Police Department will be participating in training on the safe and proper use of these weapons and they will be deployed inside police vehicles in the next few months,” said Giddeons. “We hope people see that by giving up a deadly force weapon in favor of a less lethal one, our department is taking tangible steps towards safeguarding lives.”