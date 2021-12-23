WARSAW — Members of Warsaw’s governing board were sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 13 at Warsaw Town Hall, during the organizational portion of the regular monthly Commissioner Meeting.
Mayor A.J. Connors, who will be serving his second term as town mayor, was sworn in by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV. The U.S. Army veteran was re-elected with 167 votes. In addition to his day-to-day responsibilities, Connors serves on the Duplin County Airport Commission, Duplin County Juvenile Crime Prevention Board, and is a board member of the JSCC Board of Trustees.
Re-elected Commissioner Russell Eason was sworn in by wife and notary Crystal Eason. Eason, who was re-elected with 131 votes, will be serving his second term.
During the previous term, Mayor Connors and the Board of Commissioners took on numerous infrastructure improvement projects making investments to improve Warsaw’s drainage.
Newcomer Commissioner Ebony Wells was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan. Wells was elected with 143 votes.
“I’m humbly honored to have been sworn in tonight as the newest board member for the town of Warsaw,” said Commissioner Wells in a social media statement. “I promise to always put Warsaw citizens’ best interest first. Your voice is the glue to building Warsaw for greater. Let’s work together in helping to ensure that your voice is heard and needs are met.”
After swearing in, officials proceeded with the regular monthly Commissioner Meeting. Commissioner Scotty Smith was reappointed as Mayor Pro Tempore.