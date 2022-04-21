Warsaw resident celebrates centennial birthday

WARSAW — Thelma F. Miller, a long-time resident of Warsaw, recently celebrated her 100 birthday surrounded by friends and family. Commissioner Wayne Branch presented Miller with a proclamation in recognition of her reaching the century mark.
“This celebration event was the highlight of our week,” said Melisa Brown, Duplin County Services for the Aged director, who presented Miller with a birthday cake. “What a blessing it was to sit down and converse with Ms. Miller.”
Miller was born on April 10, 1922, to the late Lizzie and Sherman Frederick. Miller is one of thirteen siblings.
She received her education from Douglas High School and later attended James Sprunt Institute where she studied to become a nurse’s assistant.
Miller married the late Noah Miller and had four sons and three daughters.
Prior to receiving her CNA license, she worked at a tobacco factory and a sewing factory. Miller was later employed as a private CNA serving clients in their residence.
Her hobbies include sewing, crossword puzzles, and gardening. She also loves to write and recite poems.
Miller is a member of Mt. Zion Holiness Church in Warsaw, and has served as president of the church choir, church secretary, and served on the board.
“She is beautiful, funny, and ready to share her life experiences,” said Brown.
Miller credits her longevity to faithfully serving the Lord.
“I gave him my life at nine years of age and down through the years, he has been good to me,” said Miller.