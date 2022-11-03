Rockie Lynne to perform at Warsaw’s 102nd Veterans Day Parade

A free concert by Rockie Lynne will kick off at 12:30 p.m. following the Warsaw’s 102nd Veterans Day Parade.

 Contributed

WARSAW — Celebrating 102 years and going strong. The Warsaw Veterans’ Day Parade is the oldest consecutive Veterans Day Celebration in America and the official Veterans Day Parade of North Carolina. This year the parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 5 on Railroad Street in downtown Warsaw at 9 a.m.

This year’s parade theme is “102 years of pride, service, and sacrifice.”

