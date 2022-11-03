WARSAW — Celebrating 102 years and going strong. The Warsaw Veterans’ Day Parade is the oldest consecutive Veterans Day Celebration in America and the official Veterans Day Parade of North Carolina. This year the parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 5 on Railroad Street in downtown Warsaw at 9 a.m.
This year’s parade theme is “102 years of pride, service, and sacrifice.”
The veterans’ festivities will start Friday, Nov. 4 with the unveiling of the mural at 6 p.m. at the corner of College and Front streets, followed by a Flag Retirement Service at 7 p.m. at the empty lot across from the Methodist Church, on Plank Street.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the day festivities will kick off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at Warsaw Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Front Street stores and parade vendors will open to the public for business at 9 a.m. Soccer Dog Entertainment will start at 9 a.m., followed by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Service at 10 a.m. with featured guest POW Paul Gialanti. Also, in attendance will be Joseph Oats, 94, from Rose Hill, N.C., and World War II Veteran Lynn Rachel, 101, from Liberty, N.C., who fought during WWII with the 99th Infantry Division “Battle Babies.”
At 11 a.m. there will be a special National Guard Helicopter flyover, a U.S. Special Forces Parachute Team of skydivers jump, and the parade’s official kick-off.
The parade will showcase decorated floats and car displays, JROTCs, Shrine units, car and motorcycle clubs, the parade’s queen and princesses, politicians, mini cars and trucks, horses, fire trucks, police cars, and much more. Food trucks and vendors will be peppered along the Front Street sidewalk. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places on hand/home-crafted floats.
At noon, the Warsaw Fire Department will start its annual barbecue lunch fundraiser, followed by a free concert by Rockie Lynne at 12:30 p.m. with a special tribute for the Veterans of Duplin County.
Rockie first made a name for himself with his single, “Lipstick,” which spent 10 consecutive weeks in the #1 slot on Billboard’s Country singles sales chart. He has made appearances on “Good Morning America,” and “Fox and Friends,” and was featured in People Magazine and the Los Angeles Times. His original compositions have been included in network programs such as CBS “Criminal Minds” and “Fox NFL Sunday” broadcasts.
Rockie is an Army veteran and the founder of a national charitable organization, Tribute To The Troops, now in its 15th year. The organization provides tuition support for children who have lost a parent on active duty. He is also the host of the home remodeling program “Operation Build” which airs nationally on A&E Network.