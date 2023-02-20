...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Hatteras to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
WARSAW — Detectives with Warsaw Police Department Drug & Gang Unit and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division are looking for public assistance from anyone with information related to the double drive-by shooting in the early morning hours on Thursday, Feb. 16.
According to WPD the incident happened on the 400 block of W. Bay Street and the 500 block of Yancey Street in Warsaw.
This happened a day after another shooting was reported on Bartlett Road in the Bowden Community of Duplin County by the DCSO.
“The Warsaw Police Department was alerted to multiple reports of shots fired into a dwelling at two separate locations,” wrote the WPD on their social media. “On-duty officers responded to two separate scenes with assistance from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.”
Investigators stated that the drive-by shooting is believed to have stemmed from Wednesday’s shooting and are asking anyone with outside surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras, or who remembers hearing or seeing something out of place, to contact them.
Authorities stated that anonymous tips are welcome and will remain confidential.
“We have a few new leads that we are following up on,” said Captain Stephen Faircloth, adding that they are not able to release more details at the moment.
Any persons with information may call 910-293-7816, 910-296-2150 or contact Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Tip-line at 910-372-9202.