WARSAW — Warsaw will host its annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday this Sunday, Jan. 17, starting at 9:30 a.m.
“America is in a crisis today,” organizers write in a flyer announcing the event. “We have so much division and confusion. The voting rights of every individual have been compromised. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others have made us question our very justice system. Dr. Martin Luther King said ‘not to satisfy our thirst for freedom (and justice) by drinking from the cup of hatred and bitterness.’ May his life always remind us of that?”
Sunday’s celebration will “honor a man who has done so much for America, especially Black Americans. We must learn to meet our challenges together.”
First Missionary Baptist Church of Warsaw will host a “DRIVE for Love, Peace, and JUSTICE.”
“Let us come together in unity and solidarity to show that we still believe that one day Dr. King’s dream for America will become a reality: ALL MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL,” the announcement reads.
The celebration will begin with a processional at the KEMBA Building in Warsaw (860 N. Pine St.) Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. Everyone should remain in their vehicles and practice social distancing. The “Drive” will end at First Missionary Baptist Church of Warsaw, 336 W. Hill St., and a parking lot service will begin at 10 a.m.
“In 1968, Dr. King asked, ‘Where do we go from here?’ Today, we are still asking that same question.”