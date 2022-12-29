Scotty Summerlin

KENANSVILLE- The Duplin County Economic Development Commission will soon have a new director. Warsaw Town Manager Scotty Summerlin, who recently announced his resignation, is leaving his position after nearly six years of service. Summerlin’s last day with the Town of Warsaw will be Dec. 31.

“I’m coming back to where all began,” said Summerlin, who started his government career with Duplin County as Economic Development assistant director serving for four years. Summerlin brings a strong background in both economic development and local government to his new role. Before serving in Warsaw, he was Beullaville’s town manager for 12 years.

