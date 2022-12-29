KENANSVILLE- The Duplin County Economic Development Commission will soon have a new director. Warsaw Town Manager Scotty Summerlin, who recently announced his resignation, is leaving his position after nearly six years of service. Summerlin’s last day with the Town of Warsaw will be Dec. 31.
“I’m coming back to where all began,” said Summerlin, who started his government career with Duplin County as Economic Development assistant director serving for four years. Summerlin brings a strong background in both economic development and local government to his new role. Before serving in Warsaw, he was Beullaville’s town manager for 12 years.
“Scotty has already established longstanding relationships with the civic, governmental, and business and industry leaders in the county,” said County Manager Davis Brinson. “I believe his previous local government economic development and managerial experience makes him a great choice for Duplin County. In addition, he is also local and has a vested interest in seeing Duplin County grow and prosper. Moving forward, he will have to full support of myself, the Economic Development Commission and the Board of County Commissioners as he continues to build upon the strong momentum, we have going for us in the area of economic development.”
Summerlin, who was recruited by the Economic Development Commission will start in his new role on Jan. 3, 2023. He will be taking over the vacancy left by former economic development director Carrie Shields who resigned last September.
“It’s the turning of a chapter,” said Summerlin. “Even though this was such a great opportunity, it was a very, very difficult decision because I love Warsaw... Just taking everything into account, I just thought it was the right time to make a move.”
Warsaw Major A. J. Connors shared that Summerlin let him know he received a job offer and was planning on taking it.
“I met him five years ago. I found him to be a fine fellow to work with. We didn’t have the same ideals on many things but were able to learn to make things work,” said Major Connors. “If I was going to a higher position in government, I would like to have him by my side. He is reliable in making things (happen) and bringing a brighter picture to a situation.”
“There is a season for everybody in a place, and then after that season comes, another season doors open, and you should help them or encourage them to keep going,” said Major Connors. “I don’t believe you should try to hold someone back. He will be missed, but I also know that the opportunity came for him to advance and we pray and hope for the very best for him.”
Summerlin said he’ll be doing similar work. “Even helping out with Warsaw. We’ve got projects for the County side on the sewer that I’ll be helping Warsaw with. Though I am leaving, I am not going too far away.”
He is looking forward to the challenge and “trying to help the whole county grow and carry forward what the previous director has done... I want to continue what she started,” Summerlin said.
When asked about priorities, Summerlin shared that initially, it will be reconnecting and building new relationships.
“The priorities for me, initially, are to re-familiarize myself with the environment,” Summerlin said. “The department’s got a strong advisory board that I’m gonna lean onto for advice and trying to make a quick learning curve.”
“I do know the lay of the land, I know the geography, I know the towns... I do know the big players, so to speak, so that’s gonna be helpful,” he added. “I’ve been in Duplin County longer than I’ve been anywhere else.”
Summerlin hopes to hit the ground running as he transitions into his new role and says he is grateful for the opportunity. “I hope I do great things for the county.”
Lea Turner, Warsaw’s town clerk and Finance officer, will take over the town manager’s duties until the Jan. 9 town board meeting. “That will be the night of the official appointment of the town manager as an interim or town manager,” said Major Connors.