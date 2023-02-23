WARSAW — The Planning Board and Warsaw Board of Commissioners met last week for the town’s monthly meeting. With no one signed up to discuss concerns during public comments, the February meeting went forward with review of the year-end financial audit report. Representatives from the auditing firm, Greg Adams, Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Company, discussed their findings. No issues were raised nor difficulties discovered during the audit. On the contrary, a net gain of $383,370 was reported in total revenue. “The last several years have been increasing the fund balance due to a decrease in expenditures and an increase in funds,” the auditor explained. “The fund balance went from 57% to 91% over the last four years; that is over twice as much of the recommended amount for unassigned funds.”
Ryan Cox and Cindy M. Anderson from Insight Planning and Development gave an update on the land use plan. Two new chapters were presented for the town’s review. The chapters assessed what the community already has to offer in services, typography, and existing land use. Mayor Connors asked for clarification concerning a flood hazard area on the map near the water plant and creek. Some discussion was made about defining the historic district. According to Insight, all of Front Street and five other streets with 56 structures and in consideration for the historic district. “The Joshua James Blanchard house is the only house on the historic registry in the district,” Cox said. “Two other eligible properties are the old armory–now DreamWorks Warsaw–and the Bell Jordan group home.” Cox explained that the new chapters to the plan are extensions of available GIS maps that developers will be able to use in consideration of any development they want to bring to the area. “We recommend that you have your department heads review what we have researched and written to see if any modifications are necessary,” Anderson said. “Think of this as a long term vision plan for the next 15 years and think about what you will need to grow,” Cox advised. “The more information we can put in here the better.” Anderson and Cox shared that they had little response to the community survey–only 10 submitted so far and those mostly online. Present community members then expressed concern for survey access for those without internet. They were informed that printed surveys are available at the town hall’s front desk. The survey is available for all Warsaw residents online at: https://planwarsaw.com/survey