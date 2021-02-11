The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has informed the Duplin Times that Antwan Terrell Wright was apprehended on Thursday, Feb. 4 by US Marshals in Rockingham in connection with the murder of Darius Atkins.
Wright was extradited back to Duplin County and placed in the Duplin County Jail pending a first appearance hearing in Duplin County Court.
Wright, 34, lives in Wayne County, and ran from authorities after the Nov. 25 incident and when the Sheriff’s Office started to develop a case against him. Several 911 calls came in reporting that someone was shot in the parking lot of a processing plant in Duplin County.
The victim found at the scene was identified as Darius Atkins, who is 29 years old and also lives in Wayne County.
Anyone with further information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.
