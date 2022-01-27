‘What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love’ sung by Dionne Warwick in the 1960’s and written by Burt F Bacharach and David Hal.
“What the world needs now is love sweet love. It’s the only thing that there is just not enough of. What the world needs now is love sweet love. No not for just for some but for everyone.”
This song is so appropriate for today. We all need love and we need it for everyone. By loving everyone we can come together, we can work together to make this nation a better place for all people. No one has to get the credit but everyone can get the credit for the successes and accomplishments that are made.
When the world has love sweet love, there will be no more killing, looting, or destruction of property because we will all love each other, and respect each other, and desire what is best for each other.
We don’t have to identify as Republican or Democrat or Liberal, but all as Americans striving to make this land we live in the best land for the free and the brave. There will be no power struggle, no greed, no misinformation, only goodness and mercy will prevail.
“What the world needs now is love sweet love. It’s the only thing that there is just not enough of. What the world needs now is love sweet love. No not for just for some but for everyone.”
Please pray that all will come to love each other.
ALICE SMITH SCOTT
Pink Hill