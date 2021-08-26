WALLACE — The beaches are way too crowded, the restaurants there have long waits, traffic is maddening, and parking is at a premium. Why not take a break from all that stress, stick closer to home and meet up with your friends in air conditioned comfort for a little fun and relaxation, and shopping from local merchants and other business owners at the same time?
This is exactly the kind of thinking that spurred the idea for the Women of Wallace Expo, presented by the Wallace Chamber of Commerce coming up at the end of the month.
“We were trying to think of a fun event to get people out and about and enjoying things,” said Verna Mansfield, Chamber president, on Friday. “We came up with a couple of ideas and we settled on this one. We didn’t want to do anything like anybody else had going on.”
The Chamber Board of Directors looked at other recent outdoor festivals like the Back Street Festival, held in Wallace on Saturday, and decided it was time for something different with an indoor event.
“Plus, we also wanted to get the Chamber back out there,” Mansfield said. “We’ve been working all along, but we wanted to do something that people could see.”
Vendor spaces are sold out for the event, and there is already a waiting list for the second annual event to be held next year, said Valerie Johnson Chamber vice president.
There is no admission fee for patrons to come and shop, however. In fact, the first 100 attendees to show up will receive a free bag of swag from participating vendors, and everyone will be eligible for raffles held throughout the day.
Among the items featured at the expo will be home decor, jewelry, apparel, bath and beauty, wellness, fragrances and kitchenware. Food options will be from the new downtown restaurant Soup & Sandwiches, Etc., as well as food trucks from Smitty’s and Mo’ Joe Coffee.
Wallace classic country radio station Kix 100.5 FM will be doing a remote from the event, and Vidant Health will be doing health screenings. Homegrown author Mary Anne Russ will be on hand selling and signing copies of her new book on local history, “Wallace, N.C. — Home, Sweet Home.”
In the interest of safety, the Chamber board request that vendors and patrons wear masks, practice hand sanitation and social distancing, and not attend if they are feeling sick or have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 in the American Legion Building, next to Legion Stadium at 529 E Southerland Street, Wallace. Parking is free.