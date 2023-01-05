WARSAW — As citizens celebrated the holidays, the Warsaw Police Department Drug and Gang Unit (DGU) had a busy season keeping criminals off the streets. In December, the Warsaw DGU conducted a two-week aggressive criminal enforcement operation.
According to Warsaw law enforcement, the operation was to reduce criminal activity and disrupt criminal enterprises.
During Operation Naughty List, WPD arrested 11 individuals, dismantled a significant meth dealing operation at the Warsaw Inn, arresting all parties involved. They captured an absconder running from the law, chased and captured an armed convicted felon, arrested two armed convicted felons with drugs, recovered a stolen vehicle, seized three firearms, one of which was a stolen firearm, according to authorities.
Law enforcement officers seized approximately two pounds of marijuana, approximately 2,000 grams of a suspected methamphetamine mixture, several other controlled substances and paraphernalia and seized over $3,000 used in the commission of a crime. They also intercepted and arrested a drug dealer “on his way to make a deal in town.”
Among those arrested are:
Jasmine Rochelle Joyner, 33, of Garland, NC. Joyner was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, charged with felony harboring escapee, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for use of controlled substances, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle for use of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, aid and abet driving while license revoked and possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana. Joyner was arrested and put on a $337,000 secured bond.
Howard Lee “Junebug” Carroll Jr., 42, of Garland, NC. Carroll was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for use of controlled substances, felony maintaining a dwelling for use of controlled substances, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, absconder from doc with several outstanding warrants. Carroll was arrested and put on a $328,499.01 secured bond.
Anthony James Mccoy, 32, of Beulaville. Mccoy was arrested and charged for felony possession of firearm by felon, resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and second degree trespassing. Mccoy was arrested and put on a $15,000 secured bond.
Jason Pyrrus, 20, of Clinton, NC. Pyrrus was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for use of controlled substances and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Pyrrus was arrested and put on a $8,000 secured bond.
Eric Joel Newkirk, 45, of Warsaw, NC. Newkirk was arrested for resisting a public officer and put on a $2,000 secured bond.
The month of December started strong for the WPD with two traffic stops that resulted in five felony arrests within hours of each other.
“While conducting speed enforcement on W College St., officers with the Patrol Division and our Drug and Gang Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding in a posted 35 MPH residential zone,” stated Warsaw Law enforcement in a social media announcement. “The search yielded a felony amount of marijuana, a schedule VI controlled substance, as well as various paraphernalia consistent with the sale and delivery of marijuana. Officers also located pills, later identified as Oxycodone, a schedule II controlled substance, a scale, a firearm, and a substantial amount of US currency.”
Shortly after, officers observed a vehicle’s failure to stop for a stop sign.”
According to reports, officers observed a passenger throwing something out of the window as the vehicle was coming to a stop.
“All occupants were detained and officers located the item that was thrown from the vehicle, which was a small metal container holding a white powdery substance. The substance was field tested and was presumptive positive for cocaine, a schedule II controlled substance.
During the incident, officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Goldsboro. Drug paraphernalia was found during a vehicle search. The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger was arrested for possession of cocaine. Both suspects were transported to Duplin County Jail with assistance from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.
The above is just one of several arrests conducted in December in an effort to keep the streets of Warsaw safe for its citizens.