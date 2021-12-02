RESE HILL — Sue Lynn Teachey Bowden, Ph.D., was born on the old Teachey homeplace in Rose Hill, and she reckons she’ll live her entire life in the small town.
The retired college professor lived most of her professional life in Rose Hill, even while working at universities as far away as Pembroke. “Rose Hill has been my residence all my life,” she said. “I was born on the corner of Sycamore and Center streets, and I will probably die on the corner of Oak and Ridge streets, where I live now.”
She taught biology and science, and was previously president of the North Carolina Science Teachers Association. Becoming the mayor of her hometown will be Bowden’s first foray into town government.
When asked why she decided to become a write-in candidate for the seat, she joked, “A moment of insanity.”
On a serious note, she stated that she’d believed current Mayor Clayton Herring, Jr. would be running again, but then she learned that he hadn’t filed to retain his seat, due to an illness.
“I was asked about being a write-in candidate, and I thought I might get one or two votes,” she said. “I value Rose Hill, and I love this town.”
She recalls that her father took her to New York City on Christmas Day when she was a child, and along the way, they noticed many motels that her father admired. When they returned to Rose Hill, he decided to build a motel there, which has been a mainstay on Rose Hill’s main thoroughfare ever since. The motel helped pay for Bowden to attend college at Meredith in Raleigh, and go on to earn her doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
So, it’s no surprise that her heart remains in Rose Hill. Though she said she was shocked when she learned that she’d earned enough write-in votes to be mayor, she’s also ready and prepared to lead the town.
“I want to build on what we’ve got going,” she said. “Right at the moment, I’ve been riding around town and looking for things I want to see done. I think maintenance of potholes and the roads we drive on will be a priority for me. I also want to be proactive toward businesses that are here and want to locate here.”
She said she also learned during the November election that many folks who thought they were town residents actually do not reside within the Rose Hill limits, so she’d also like to ensure that town residents participate in local government, and make their voices heard, whether that be with their votes during elections or participation in the monthly town board meetings.
“I will try to help the board make the best decisions for the town,” she said. “And I hope to see more residents at the town board meetings.”
The Rose Hill Board of Commissioners meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Rose Hill Town Hall. Bowden will be sworn in as mayor at the next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 14.