ROSE HILL — One person was killed after a shooting early last Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the House of Raeford plant in Rose Hill.
Law enforcement authorities received calls reporting a shooting outside the plant at around 5:25 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace said that the individual was an employee of the poultry processing plant. “It appears that the victim and the suspect knew each other and he was targeted,” the sheriff said.
The victim found at the scene was identified as Darius Atkins, a 29-year-old black male from Wayne County.
Authorities have identified a suspect: Antwan Terrell Wright, 34, also from Wayne County. A warrant has been issued for the charge of murder of Darius Atkins.
As of press time, investigators were still trying to locate Wright, who is believed to be on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating Wright.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Antwan Terrell Wright is encouraged to contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Antwan Terrell Wright.
