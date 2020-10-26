RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted September unemployment rate was 7.3 percent, increasing 0.8 of a percentage point from August’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.5 of a percentage point to 7.9 percent.
North Carolina’s September 2020 unemployment rate increased 3.6 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 38,683 over the month to 4,558,033 and decreased 352,111 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 44,278 over the month to 356,952 and increased 166,666 over the year.
Seasonally adjusted total non-farm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 48,100 to 4,316,200 in September.
Major industries experiencing increases were government, 13,100; leisure and hospitality services, 12,100; trade, transportation and utilities, 8,500; professional and business services, 4,700; other services, 2,400; financial activities, 2,200; construction, 2,000; manufacturing, 2,000; information, 700; and education and health services, 400.
Mining and logging employment remained unchanged.
Since September 2019, total non-farm jobs decreased 267,400 with the total private sector decreasing by 246,700 and government decreasing by 20,700.
The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, when the county unemployment rates for September 2020 will be released.