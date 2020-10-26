KENANSVILLE — The Small Business Center at James Sprunt Community College (JSCC) is now offering a Barber and Cosmetology Business Training Series. This series will be offered at no charge to current and former students of the JSCC Barber and Cosmetology programs, as well as to those in the community who own salons or are employed in the health and beauty industry.
Three seminars will be offered, two in November and one in December. All workshops are free.
Seminars are as follows:
• “Things to Consider When Starting or Expanding a Salon, Beauty Shop, or Barber Shop,” Nov. 10 — 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
• “How Owners of Salons or Barber Shops Can Improve the Customer’s Experience,” Nov. 17 — 3–5 p.m. and 6–8 p.m.
• “How Business Owners can WOW Customers as Soon as They Walk in the Salon or Barber Shop,” Dec. 1, 3-5 p.m. or 6–8 p.m.
Each seminar above is available as a flex class, meaning it is available in-person and will be broadcast online simultaneously at the same time.
Those interested are asked to reserve a seat in one of these training seminars by calling Tonya Braswell at 910-275-6203.