As of Monday, Nov. 30, more than 6,500 North Carolinians had applied for the N.C. Extra Credit Grant program using 335forNC.com; thousands more families are eligible and must apply before the deadline, Monday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m.
The N.C. Extra Credit Grant program provides $335 checks to eligible low-income families, struggling to meet the demands of educating and caring for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic. 335forNC.com is organized by Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy and Legal Aid of North Carolina, with support from Robinson Bradshaw, who took legal action to have the application process reopened. Eligible N.C. families who missed the original October deadline must apply before the new deadline, Monday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m.
People should plan to apply for an Extra Credit Grant if they did not file a 2019 state tax return solely because their gross income for 2019 was below state requirements (generally $10,000 per year if single and $20,000 per year, if married). Eligible applicants need to have at least one qualifying child ages 16 or younger in 2019, and be an N.C. resident for all of 2019.
If an individual applied through the N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) application process before the Oct. 15 deadline, their Extra Credit Grant check will come directly from NCDOR. Unfortunately, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy has no access to this system and cannot provide updates or support for those who are expecting checks but have not yet received them.
