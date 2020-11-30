WALLACE — Wallace Police Chief Jimmy Crayton has identified the individual killed and those injured in a shooting at the American Legion building early Sunday morning.
The deceased is Sabeian Mathis, 20, of Rose Hill. Injured were: Jarmmell Faison, 45, of Warsaw and Samuel Melvin, 26, of Warsaw. All injuries were gunshot wounds. Faison and Melvin have been treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred during a private party at the American Legion, located at the corner of Teachey Road and Southerland Street in Wallace. The facility was rented out for a private party by people who are not residents of Wallace, Crayton said.
Additionally, Wallace PD says four vehicles were struck by bullets. The American Legion building also had significant property damage, including broken windows and bullet holes.
Wallace PD is handling the investigation with the assistance of the SBI. Also responding to the call were the Duplin and Pender County Sheriff’s Offices, Magnolia, Rose Hill and Beulaville Police Departments, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Duplin County EMS and the Wallace Fire Department.
These agencies helped process the crime scene and manage crowd control, Crayton said.
The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with any information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Wallace Police Department at 910-285-2126.