Thursday, Oct. 1
Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries Food Pantry, 9-11:30 a.m., 514 S. Norwood St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call 910-285-6000 for more information. Every Tuesday and Thursday.
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries (910-285-6000) for referral. Every Tuesday and Thursday.
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing, 9 a.m. to noon, and 4-7 p.m., at the Duplin County Health Department, 340 Seminary St., Kenansville. There is no cost or ID requirement. For more information or to register, call 910-372-9151.
Friday, Oct. 2
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Duplin County Health Department, 340 Seminary St., Kenansville. There is no cost or ID requirement. For more information or to register, call 910-372-9151.
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries (910-285-6000) for referral. First and third Fridays.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Mae’s Grill & Catering Grand Opening, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1660 East Charity Road, Rose Hill. There will be a ribbon cutting, outdoor seating, entertainment, raffles and more.
Monday, Oct. 5
Duplin County Commissioners meeting, 6 p.m., Admin building, 224 Seminary St., Kenansville. (1st & 3rd Monday) 910-296-2100.
Beulaville Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 508 East Main St. 910-298-4647.
Kenansville Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 141 Routledge Rd. 910-296-0369.
Calypso Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 West Trade St. 919-658-9221.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Duplin County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Kenansville Elementary School.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Faison Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721.
Friday, Oct. 9
Kindness for Kaden BBQ Plate Fundraiser will be held starting at 10 a.m. to raise money for Kaden, the 11-year-old son of Nicole Summerlin and Delwood Raynor, diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy known as Duchenne. Plates will be available for pickup or delivery from Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department. Plates are $8 and will include barbecue pork, green beans, boiled potatoes, roll and a dessert. For more information, call Chris Whitman at 910-375-2331, Brooke Thigpen at 910-375-2580 or Heather Parker at 910-284-1348. Online order forms can also be completed at https://advantageotinc.com/kindnessforkaden/.
Monday, Oct. 12
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814.
Greenevers Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 314 East Charity Rd. 910-289-3078.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301.