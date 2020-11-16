Lenoir County Public Schools (LCPS) teachers at 13 schools won more than $58,000 in grant awards in competition for regional and statewide Bright Ideas grants presented by N.C. Electric Cooperatives and Tri-County EMC of Dudley.
Nearly $42,000 of that total went to teachers at eight LCPS schools eligible for awards from Tri-County because they’re located in the EMC’s service area. Those schools won more than two-thirds of the total grant funds awarded by Tri-County for 2020 and Pink Hill Elementary School picked up a $500 bonus for having the most Bright Ideas grant winners in the region with 13.
Winners at Pink Hill Elementary included: Allison Whitfield ($1,000), Amy Taylor ($687), Brenda Griffin ($810), Jami Finch ($702), Jean Turner ($981), Johan Mari-Aviles ($900), Julie Rouse ($1,000), Lakresha Walston ($238), Leigh Anne Hall ($1,000), Lindsey Lee ($212), Megan Lawson ($846), Selina Gray $985) and Stephanie Kollock ($960).
This year, Tri-County awarded a total of $62,483 in Bright Ideas grants to educators in Lenoir, Duplin, and Wayne counties.
Statewide, electric cooperatives have contributed $12.9 million to fund nearly 13,000 grants, benefitting well over 2.5 million students since 1994.
“I want to thank Tri-County Electric Membership Corporation and General Manager, J. Mike Davis and the members of his team, the TCEMC Board of Directors, and the statewide organization, N.C. Electric Cooperatives, for their continued support and willingness to invest in our school system and our daily educational mission,” LCPS Superintendent Brent Williams said. “Their advocacy and sustained support continues to make each step of our united educational journey even more successful.”