WARSAW — After 18 years in existence, the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help (REACH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has dedicated a new building on its Warsaw site in honor and memory of Dr. Steve Wing, a UNC professor who was a staunch advocate for the organization and its cause.
According to its website, “REACH was founded in 2002 by Duplin County residents Devon Hall and Dothula Baron-Hall in the aftermath of Hurricane Floyd to provide services to empower low-income families and people of color. The organization has also sought to address potential health effects of living close to industrial agricultural facilities, problems stemming from mental and emotional oppression, economic inadequacies, employment and education needs, lack of single family housing, racial and cultural imbalances, and limited youth programs and services.”
“It is God that has kept us and brought us here,” Hall said during a ceremony held on Thursday, Oct. 29, to formally dedicate the building in Wing’s name. “Eighteen years ago, when we started this organization, I never thought we’d arrive at the place we’re at.”
Wing’s involvement with the group came a few years after its founding, when REACH began collaborating with Community Health Effects of Hog Operations (CHIEHO) with UNC-Chapel Hill and Concerned Citizens of Tillery in 2005.
“He was certainly a friend to this organization,” said REACH board of directors chairman William Carr. “Today, we know many have come through the doors of REACH, and helped us over the years.”
In his obituary on the UNC website, Wing is described as follows: “’But it’s not about me,’ he would say frequently. He praised community colleagues who worked to educate themselves and institute social change, and he saw himself, not as deserving the spotlight but rather as being a spotlight that helped illuminate injustice in North Carolina and throughout the country.”
In addition to remembering Wing, REACH also honored its founders and members of the board of directors during the ceremony on Thursday.
The Steve Wing Recovery Center is located on Wards Bridge Road in Warsaw. To learn more about REACH, visit www.ncruralempowerment.org.