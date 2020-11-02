Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...MARTIN, PITT, WASHINGTON, GREENE, BEAUFORT, DUPLIN, LENOIR, JONES, NORTHERN CRAVEN AND INLAND ONSLOW COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&