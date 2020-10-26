WALLACE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) last week lowered the speed limit from 55 to 45 mph in most of the Northeast community outside Wallace.
The new 45-mph speed limit reaches from Hanchey Road, past River Landing and into the Wallace city limits along the heavily traveled NC Hwy. 41.
On its website, the DOT explains the process for changing speed limits on state-maintained roadways. “NCDOT looks at several criteria when setting speed limits, including the alignment of the roadway, sight distance, the average speed of traffic, crash history and development along the road,” the site explains.
“For any sign to be effective, it must command the respect of motorists. That means speed limits must be reasonable and enforced. NCDOT is responsible for establishing speed limits, but law enforcement officers have enforcement responsibility.”
In response to a number of complaints when it posted the speed limit change last Wednesday, the Wallace Police Department stated: “A speed limit change on a state-maintained road has nothing to do with the town of Wallace or the Wallace Police Department.
“This is merely a public service reminder for our community in hopes of keeping them safe,” the department said.