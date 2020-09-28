ALBERTSON — The fall season for Special Needs Baseball of Duplin County will get under way this Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Albertson Ball Field at 9 a.m.
Games are starting a half-hour earlier this year, so that the players won’t get so hot, said coordinator Brandy Moulton.
“We are asking all of our volunteers and guests to wear masks,” she added.
The season will also be abbreviated this year, with games being held every Saturday in October, with the exception of Oct. 17.
Special Needs Baseball is designed for kids and adults with special needs, no matter what their age, Moulton said.
New players are always welcome to join in the game at any time.
Players are welcome from neighboring counties as well.
Although in years past, volunteers provided lunch for the players after each game, Moulton said food wouldn’t be provided this year, due to concerns caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit the Facebook page, @SNBaseballDC, email specialneedsbballdc@gmail.com, or contact Brandy Moulton at 252-560-6029.