MAPLE HILL — The small community of Maple Hill, just over the county line in to Pender County, made headlines throughout the state last week as law enforcement officials seek information on the murder of a pregnant woman, her unborn child and an adult male.
On Nov. 8, Pender County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting at 417 John Pickett Road. Inside the residence, deputies discovered a pregnant female with a fatal gunshot wound. Outside the residence, a second male victim was also found with a fatal gunshot wound.
The victims were identified as 7-months-pregnant Destiny Denise Greene, 22, and William Lenwood Coley, III, 26. During a press conference last Thursday, Sheriff Alan Cutler declined to share specific information regarding where the gunshot injuries were, citing that it was an ongoing investigation. He also said he couldn’t release information on the relationship between Greene and Coley, but that they did know each other and were acquaintances.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is working together with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) on this investigation. The ATF is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest in this case.
“This is a brutal murder and it needs to be solved,” District Attorney Ben David said. “We need to get justice for these three victims.”
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt app. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office may be reached at 910-259-1212.