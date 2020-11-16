This year has been a roller coaster of events with everything happening all at once. Sometimes, we forget to look at the positive side of this pandemic. The extra time spent at home can be used to work on personal goals and extra hobbies you normally wouldn’t have time for.
“I can study and focus more on my tasks at hand,” explains Kaitlynn Peters, a sophomore at Richlands High School.
Anai Castro, a senior, feels the same as Peters. Being half online and half in person can give a student more time to catch up or get ahead on their school work. “Last year I was overwhelmed with the amount of work,” observed Castro. “This year, teachers are more laid back and willing to give more help because of the sudden change.”
However, not every student is the same. Changing the momentum of the year can greatly affect some student’s mental health. “I feel overwhelmed and lose my motivation easily,” describes Craig Gooding, a senior. “Because of only going to school for two days, it affects my performance in school.” Some students use the time off to catch up on work, some students don’t need the extra time and end up not knowing what to do with their spare time.
Students that are virtual learning all week have time for their work but don’t have the one-on-one interaction other students have. “I don’t do the best when I’m alone,” states Kylie Robertson, a junior. “I feel my best when I am around other and learning in person.”
Switching from going to school every day to just two days is hard for some, but going from five days to not going to school at all is an even bigger adjustment that can take time to get used to. Both settings can put stress on a student and how they perform in school.
Although all students have a different viewpoint on the benefits and disadvantages of school half online and half in person, the common denominator is that this school has affected each student’s life in some way. Whether it be more time for work, or loss in motivation, this year has impacted their lives and will continue to leave a mark as they continue to their future aspirations.