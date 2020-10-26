Although Halloween is Saturday, folks are already turning their minds toward the Christmas season, as the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign has already begun.
In fact, this Saturday marks one of the first deadlines for the annual campaign, as residents of Duplin, Wayne, Hoke, Bladen, Sampson and Scotland counties can register and donate online until midnight on Oct. 31 at https://yougivegoods.com/toysfortots-innercoastalplain-nc.
A local group of ministers and other community leaders have partnered with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to provide services to the community from a grassroots level.
“We are calling on local businesses, faith communities and families in Duplin County and surrounding counties — church communities, school systems, health care organizations, families, and individuals to support our mission in helping less fortunate children impacted by poverty, chronic illnesses, and substance abuse in Duplin County,” said Rev. Tommy Jones, pastor of New Kenansville First Baptist Church. “This year a special priority will be to those impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has lifted the veil of the already existing health disparities, economic and educational inequalities, social injustices, and effects of poverty on our community.”
You can support Toys for Tots by hosting a drop box at your business so that the community can place a new unwrapped toy at the collection sites around the area. Toys will be distributed to residents of Duplin County at New Kenansville Baptist Church, located at 330 N. N.C. 11 903 Hwy., directly across from James Sprunt Community College.
For more on the Toys for Tots program, visit www.toysfortots.org.