TURKEY — The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, as Lt. Andy Butler died suddenly on Nov. 27. The department reported the death on its Facebook page.
“Andy never knew a stranger,” wrote Fire Chief Keith Smith. “If anything needed to be done, he would come. He was [a] friend to many of us and he loved his fire station.”
Smith added that he was “at a complete loss for words and hoping this is just a bad dream.”
“it is surely going to be different around here not seeing Andy at lunch every day or every afternoon when he got off work or just the occasional phone call saying ‘Chief what’s up you need any help or hey let’s go to 40 and get something to eat.”
A funeral service with full honors was planned for Wednesday, Dec. 2. Butler was 30 years old, and had served at the Turkey VFD since 2016.