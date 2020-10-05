Kville wreck
Submitted photo courtesy of KFD

Kenansville Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a two-vehicle accident around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, Oct. 4, Kenansville Fire Chief Danny Chambers said. “There was one person entrapped in the green pickup,” he added. “Sarecta Fire Department was also called to assist. EMS transported victims from both vehicles to Vidant Duplin.” No further information was available as of press time.

