Kenansville Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a two-vehicle accident around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, Oct. 4, Kenansville Fire Chief Danny Chambers said. “There was one person entrapped in the green pickup,” he added. “Sarecta Fire Department was also called to assist. EMS transported victims from both vehicles to Vidant Duplin.” No further information was available as of press time.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Richlands High
- 2020 Election Coverage
- Classes will allow college students to fast-forward to 2021
- Graham leads charge as new director of JSCC advancement
- Charity Alumni Association donates supplies to Rose Hill-Magnolia
- Special Needs Baseball starts Saturday
- Out & About
- JSCC virtually celebrates Constitution Day
- Living Dr. Dallas Herring's vision every day
- Register of Deeds issues 46 marriage licenses in August
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.