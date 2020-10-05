KENANSVILLE — With the 2020 General Election less than a month away, it’s important for Duplin County area voters to keep a couple of important dates in mind.
North Carolina’s deadline for voter registration is this Friday, Oct. 9, at 5 p.m. Voter registration forms are available online at http://www.duplincountync.com/wp-content/uploads/NCVoterRegForm_06W.pdf, or by calling the Duplin County Board of Elections office, 910-296-2170.
One-stop, or early voting, will begin on Thursday, Oct. 15, and run through Oct. 31.
There are three one-stop voting locations in Duplin County this year: Ed Emory Auditorium, 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville; American Legion Building, 529 E. Southerland St., Wallace; and Warsaw Fire Department, 117 W. Bay St., Warsaw.
One-Stop Voting Dates & Times:
• Thursday, Oct. 15 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 16 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 17 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 19 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 20 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 21 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 22 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 25 — 1-6 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 29 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“In terms of keeping voters safe from COVID-19,” explained George Francis, Duplin County Board of Elections secretary and spokesperson, “we’re going to make it as safe as possible for them to vote in person.”
That includes additional poll workers — two at the door to provide hand sanitizer and masks, as well as another to help voters maintain social distancing. Others will be wiping down the voting machines after each use, and each voter will be provided a new pen with which to fill out their ballots. Poll workers who hand out the ballots will also be behind a plexiglass partition, Francis said.