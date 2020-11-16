WALLACE — In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Wallace Town Council decided at the Nov. 12 meeting to hold off on any parks and recreation sports leagues for the time being.
“As of now they want me to put a hold on basketball,” Parks and Recreation Director David Bizzell said. “They will meet again in two weeks and then take another look at it. So, as of now basketball is on hold until further notice. It is not canceled, just in a wait and see type deal.”
“Parks and Recreation staff have been cautious in re-activating the various athletics leagues and programs,” Town Manager Larry Bergman reported to the council. “So far, the sports have either been outside or the inside ones allowed for more social distancing.”
However, youth basketball registrations were slated to start soon, and the council had to make a decision as to whether or not to have a youth basketball season. “Some other municipal programs have made a decision to cancel youth basketball because it is more of a direct contact sport and for the sake of safety, we are considering the same decisions now,” Bergman said.